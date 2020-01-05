First Shivalik Cricket tourney begins

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: First Shivalik Cricket Tournament started in the memory of Shivalik Chouhan here at Dhanni. Chief Guest Retired SSP Shiv Kumar Singh inaugurated the tournament. Berjeshwar Singh Chairman Barnoti Block, Shiv Dev Singh Sarpanch, Balwant Singh Sarpanch and prominent villagers. Captain Krishan Singh Chouhan, Jagdish Singh Chouhan, Omkar Singh Chouhan Retired (Sub Inspector) and Mool Raj Sharma were present at the occasion. About 22 teams from different areas of district Kathua are participating in the tourney. On the occasion the Retired SSP donated Rs. 5000 to Bhushan Singh Chouhan Chairman of Cricket tournament.
