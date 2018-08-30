First phase of Jhelum silting by March end: J-K Govt

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The first phase of dredging and de-silting of Jhelum river and its flood spill channels in Kashmir will be completed by March next year at a cost of Rs 400 crore, an official said here.

The official said this after the meeting, chaired by Secretary Irrigation and Flood Control department Farooq Ahmed Shah, to review the functioning of flood mitigation plans held here yesterday.

“The first phase of dredging and de-silting of River Jhelum and flood spill channels will be completed by March 2019,” an official spokesman said.

The meeting was informed that in 1st phase, Rs 399.29 crore flood recovery project was taken up under Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP), the spokesman said.

Out of Rs 399.29 crore, an amount of Rs 142.33 crore has been paid as land compensation of flood spill channel (FSC) at Shariefabad and Naidkhai, Rs 82.00 crore for Re-sectioning of FSC, while Rs 35 crore have been expended for construction of two bridges on FSC at Shariefabad and Naidkhai, he said.

With regard to dredging of River Jhelum in various stretches, Rs 46 crore has been spent so far, while Rs 73 crore for flood protection works on River Jehlum and vulnerable spots from Khannabal to Baramulla and Rs 20.96 crore have been spent on other project sub-heads, he added.

Shah directed officials to ensure zero tolerance for encroachments on the banks of FSC, Jhelum and other water bodies. If any officer is found delaying the removal of encroachments, strict action will be taken against them, he warned.

The spokesman said second phase flood mitigation plan amounting to Rs 1,684 Crore will start very soon for which survey is under process. (PTI)