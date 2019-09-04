First Mobile Science Exhibition in Ladakh region on Sept 5

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The First Mobile Science Exhibition in Ladakh region will be flagged off by Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Incharge), Prahlad Singh Patel on September 5.

The science exhibition would be flagged off from Leh Palace at 10:00 AM and the Union Minister will also be accompanied by Secretary, Culture.

The Mobile Science Exhibition programme shall be held at Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh after the flag off ceremony.

Mounted on a specially designed bus, the Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) Programme carries a number of interactive exhibits related to everyday science.

The MSE or Museo-bus will travel from school to school in rural areas and shall organize exhibitions throughout the year.

Along with the exhibition, some other programmes like sky observation programme through telescope, science film show, science demonstration lectures etc will also be organized. The Science Explorer MSE programme is conducted for the first time in Ladakh region with the aim to popularize science and technology and to promote science culture among the local students and general public. Its objectives include creating a scientific awareness in the society, inculcating a spirit of enquiry among the young people, inspiring youngsters to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and supplementing formal education imparted in schools and colleges with non-formal science education.