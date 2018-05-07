First meeting with minister leaves PDD engineers embarrassed

Share Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: The first introductory meeting chaired by the Power Minister Sunil Sharma with senior officers of the Power Development Department (PDD) in Jammu turned out to be a big embarrassment, as much hyped ‘helpline’ number of the department was found non operational by the minister himself.

Almost all the officers had to cut a sorry figure when minister himself kept dialing the number and to his utter surprise and dismay he failed to register his grievance on the helpline number. When he asked about the reasons behind the non operationability of the ‘lone’ helpline number, senior officers tried to convince him by giving different reasons but the minister was not ready to buy their arguments. He kept asking what if a power consumer wants to register his grievance how he can reach officials of the PDD. Even Principal Secretary Power Development Department Hridesh Kumar tried to convince the concerned PDD engineer to admit the shortcoming and move on but the concerned officer maintained the department was receiving 15-20 complaints each day on the same number and the same was functional.

The meeting of Executive Engineers was organised for the purpose of briefing and introducing the new Power Minister with the challenges and ongoing works besides progress of various centrally sponsored schemes in the State.

Interacting with the media persons after the meeting, Power Minister informed that the Department is going to launch a new initiative Hello Minister. He said the power consumers are most welcome to escalate their grievance directly by speaking to the Power Minister if junior officers failed to resolve their grievances.

“In addition we are going to constitute Quick Reaction Teams of engineers who will remain stationed at different places to timely address grievances during peak summer season in Jammu and winter season in Kashmir Valley”, Sharma said, adding that the PDD is committed to ensure round the clock power supply to the power consumers. He said the former Deputy Chief Minister, who also held charge of PDD worked hard and streamlined working of the department and now it is my responsibility to further speed up things for timely completing of pending projects and ongoing works to ensure consumers enjoy round the clock electricity supply.