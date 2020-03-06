First Lady interacts with girl students, women SHGs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: First Lady of the UT, Smita Murmu on Thursday said that women are as capable as men, and only a little bit of hand holding can do wonders when it comes to achieving something by women.

She was interacting with the girl students of Janak Madan Kanya Chhatrawaas, a girls hostel at Pouni Chak, maintained by Sewa Bharti, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working for the welfare of women, destitutes, rural folks, urban slum dwellers and economically weaker sections of the society.

“Women have been inherently strong. Right from vedic era upto India’s freedom struggle and even today, women have excelled in every field and have even outperformed their men counterparts in terms of achievements in many areas. It is only recently that some regressive mindset has been reflected in certain areas raising concerns, which led to the policy decisions like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ compaign,” she maintained while responding to a query from a girl on the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. A skit on the harmful effects of plastic was also displayed by the girls.

Later, Murmu interacted with women Self Help Groups (SHG’s) being run by Sewa Bharti. These SHG’s are engaged in various activities like soap making, cutting-tailoring & knitting, computers, spice-grinding and packing, besides health awareness involving yoga, health checkups etc. She appreciated the working of these SHG’s and urged them to keep empowering the women folks in the rural areas. Murmu also lauded the achievements of another women led NGO viz ‘Mukti’ for taking initiative in exposing the unexplored handicraft of rural areas by making mats and footwear from wheat and rice straw, and bagging ‘Kala Nidhi’ award in the recently concluded International Surajkund Handicrafts Fair at Faridabad, Haryana. Jaidev, Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri, Sewa Bharti, members of Sewa Bharti (NGO), women SHG’s, local women and girl students of the hostel were also present.