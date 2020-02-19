First J&K UT Shotokan Karate Championship concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The three-day first Jammu & Kashmir UT Shotokan Karate Championship 2020 organised by World Modern Shotokan Karate Federation, J&K concluded on Tuesday. About 200 participants from different districts viz Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Ganderbal, Samba and Poonch participated in the tournament. Col. Atul was the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony and Tarun Sharma, Judge KAI, Publicity Secretary AKAJK was the Guest of Honour. The district representatives and officials who conducted the bouts were Shashi Janotra, Vinay Babbar, Palvi Sharma first National Medalist and first Asian player of J&K, Tushar, Anil, Sahil, Ajay and Geetanjali. The vote of thanks was presented by Ganesh Gupta, 5th Dan Black Belt.
