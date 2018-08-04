First ignore trolls, then report them

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ujjwal K Chowdhury

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was the latest victim of trolls who like a big audience and cannot be reasoned with. But social media platforms do little to stop such campaigns. The technology is there, its just not being applied consistently enough.

Recently, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj was the subject of offensive tweet-trolling following a passport row involving an interfaith couple. A section of the social media, decidedly of the right wing to which the minister herself belongs, had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against the passport officer. This comes after several years of sinister trolling of many opposition political activists, and lady journalists.

A troll will use shock value to promote arguments in conversations, commonly in Facebook threads and in public online discussions like Twitter. Named after the wicked troll creatures of children’s tales, an internet troll is someone who stirs up drama and abuses his online anonymity by purposely sowing hatred, bigotry, racism, misogyny, or just simple bickering between others. Trolls like a big audience, so they frequent blog sites, news sites, discussion forums, and game chat.

A study published by the University of Manitoba, Canada, found that trolls exhibit the personality traits of narcissists, psychopaths and sadists – taking pleasure in the suffering of others and lacking remorse or empathy for their victims. Serious trolls are immune to criticism and logical arguments. True, trolls cannot be reasoned with, regardless of how sound your logical argument is. Serious trolls have sociopathic tendencies, and, accordingly, they delight in other people having hurt feelings. They do not abide by etiquette. Trolls consider themselves above social responsibility and gain energy by you insulting them and when you get angry. Trolling makes a lot of cowardly people feel stronger.

There are three reliable ways to deal with trolls, all of which focus on removing their audience, removing their power, and depriving them of the attention they seek.

In case of a casual or emergent online troll, completely ignore the person’s postings. While it is difficult for most users to let a troll have the last word, this tactic takes the wind out of a casual troll’s sails.

But for repeating troll offenders, report them to the moderators of the system. If enough people report the troll, this will often prompt the moderators to take action.

Have the moderators take away the troll’s ability to post online. This will commonly mean that the troll is kicked from the system, or blocked by IP address. Even better is when the troll is allowed to continue posting, but unbeknownst to him, all of his postings are deleted from everyone else’s view.

A report by human rights lawyer Carly Nyst and Oxford University researcher Nick Monaco is an early attempt to study the phenomenon of state-sponsored trolling, or the digital harassment of regime critics. Thousands of social network accounts, both operated by humans and by bots used to amplify the attack, gang up on a person who dares to criticise a regime or a political figure.The general idea is to give the target the impression of swelling public indignation about his or her work, as also to drown out the target’s voice with the howling of thousands of digital

voices.

It’s difficult to understand why social media platforms do little, if anything, to stop the trolling campaigns. Twitter and Facebook will remove posts and comments containing death and rape threats, but not insults, treason accusations or suggestions that a journalist is on a hostile spy agency’s payroll. The more useful thing would be to empower the targets of abuse campaigns. For example, flagging a dozen similar abusive comments should result in special attention from the network. Users should also be able to turn off comments to specific posts and temporarily disable tagging, otherwise it’s too easy for trolls to take over a feed. And if bots are to be marked, it should be up to the networks to detect them. The technology is there, it’s just not being applied consistently enough.

In India, two different sections in two different laws can be applied to trolls, making trolling a criminal act, but only if a few ingredients mentioned in the sections are present in the comments posted by trolls.

Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, ie punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service, etc. Any person who sends, by means of a computer resource or a communication device, any information that is grossly offensive or has a menacing character, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine. It is a cognisable but bailable offence. Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000 which was enacted to be an anti-stalking, anti-phishing and anti-spamming provision, now looks vague, ambiguous and easily abused. The terms used, such as annoyance and inconvenience, do not forebear a clear meaning in criminal law.

If the troll writes something which is not offensive or the police feels that it is not offensive, then Section 66A would not be applied. The newly added Section 354A(iv) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) says if any man (while trolling also) makes a “sexually colored remark”, he would be guilty of sexual harassment. He shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.

Trolling is a subset of the crime of online abuse and trolls are the new generation of cyber criminals who propagate “cyber crime of hate”. Though some may argue that trolling is not a pure crime, the fine line, coupled with consequences like drawing the victims to suicide due to the comments by trolls, sometimes make it a grievance offence. Netizens need to understand and learn that the anonymity with which they do trolling can be detected and law, when catches up, will only see them behind the bars.