First-ever remand through VC for accused persons conducted in Bhadarwah Jail

STATE TIMES NEWS DODA: The first ever remand through Video Conference to the accused persons who are logged in Sub-District Jail Bhaderwah was successfully today conducted by the Ld. Munsiff/JMIC Bhaderwah under the supervision of Principal District & Sessions Judge Bhaderwah. Facility of remands through video conference was inaugurated by the Principal District & Sessions Judge Bhaderwah, Ashok Kumar Shavan at District Court Complex Bhaderwah in presence of Ld. Munsiff/JMIC Bhaderwah Sandeep Singh Sen, CAO, Public Prosecutor and along with few senior bar members. The facility was supervised by the e-Courts Staff of District Doda. In the inaugural speech, the Principal District & Sessions Judge had a brief narration wherein he appraised the gathering about the benefits of Digital Role (video conferencing) facilities in matter of saving precious time of administration and Judiciary.
