First ever JK Bhavan to come up in Navi Mumbai: Advisor Khan

Agency

MUMBAI: Work on construction of first ever JK Bhavan in Navi Mumbai would begin soon to provide integrated facilities for boarding, lodging, trade and tourism in the country’s commercial hub.

This was announced by Advisor to Lt Governor, Farooq Khan, while addressing a function organized by Dogra Samaj Trust (Mumbai) on the eve of Lohri festival here last evening.

Khan said the proposed JK Bhavan besides catering to the lodging needs of the ever-increasing cancer patients from J&K visiting Mumbai regularly for specialized treatment will also provide residential facilities for the government functionaries visiting the city.

The Advisor said that the process for acquisition of around 2000 Sq Mtr (4 kanals) of land at Khargar, Navi Mumbai from the Government of Maharashtra, which was in limbo for past two decades, is now almost in the final stages and the Lt Governor G C Murmu last week approved an amount of around Rs 5 crore for the acquisition of the land so that construction of JK Bhavan could be kick-started at the earliest. “As soon as the land acquisition process is completed, the construction work on the Bhavan would be set off,” he said and added that the Public Works Department, would be asked to expedite the work so that the facility comes up rapidly to the great relief of the patients. Khan said due to the acute scarcity of subsidized accommodation in Mumbai, the cancer patients from J&K coming here for treatment are presently facing lot of problems and the Government would try to provide as much accommodation as possible for such needy patients in the proposed JK Bhavan. He said the Government would also explore the possibility of providing an ambulance in Mumbai for ferrying the sick patients from airport to the hospitals. He said besides housing tourist information center, JK Govt Arts Emporium, JKHPMC outlet, conference facilities, guest rooms, VIP and VVIP suites the Government would also explore the possibility of establishing a sub-office of the Industries Department in JK Bhavan to attract investment through regular liaisoning with business community in Mumbai. “The Bhavan can be also used for providing transit facilities to the students seeking admission in various educational institutions in the Southern states of the country and for the youth visiting Mumbai to explore job avenues in the country’s financial hub,” he said and added that it can be also used for showcasing the rich cultural traditions and heritage of the J&K.

The Advisor said that while almost all other states have their own Bhavans in Mumbai, J&K is the only erstwhile State which has no such facility here. “The Lt Governor’s administration has now decided to have such a facility in Mumbai and we would take it to the logical conclusion,” he maintained. He also called for proper maintenance of the existing properties at Malabar Hill and Foreshore Road for which he assured adequate funds.

Khan said the JKHPMC outlet at the prime location in the World Trade Centre, Mumbai would be made functional to provide marketing avenues for the local horticulture produce.

The Advisor urged the natives of J&K living in Mumbai to become the brand ambassadors for the place and remove the negative perceptions being fed to the people outside. “This was we can not only help promote tourism but also contribute to the overall socio-economic welfare of J&K and its people,” he said.

Khan hailed the Dogra Samaj Samiti (Mumbai) for organising the event and providing a platform to the people of Jammu and Kashmir living in Mumbai to interact with each other. He extended warm Lohri greetings to the audience on behalf of the Lt Governor G C Murmu.

Prominent personalities from J&K living in Mumbai and a large number of people attended the event.