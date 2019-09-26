First-ever Jammu Film Festival to begin today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Film Festival, an international film festival will be held in the ‘City of Temples’ from 26th to 27th Sept at Abhinav Theatre Jammu. Many stars from the tinsel town, Directors of other Film festivals besides a number of participants from all over the country are attending the festival. This was revealed by Rakesh Roshan Bhat and Rohit Bhat, Festival Directors while interacting with media persons here on Wednesday.

“Jammu Film Festival represents aspirations of art and cinema-loving people of the region for putting Jammu in the International film festivals’ circuit. Bollywood has explored the scenic locations as well as themes around Jammu and Kashmir for a long time. Jammu and Kashmir, also in turn has contributed a lot to Indian cinema in terms of artists and technicians. However, the focus of the festival is to improve the connection more specifically between Jammu region and film industry,” said Rohit.

“The hospitality of Jammu people is unparalleled and will act as a key catalyst for helping the industry to grow. Moreover, Jammu has immense talent to be tapped. The basic idea behind the festival is to provide a platform to Jammu talent for having access and exposure to international filmmaking. Since we are doing theatre in Jammu from over 10 years, now we know for sure that Jammu has some amazing talent and passion for theatre as well as cinema. Even our tagline is thoughtfully crafted as Nurturing Creativity Celebrating Cinema,” Rakesh asserted. Famous actors, Mushtaq Kak and Lalit Parimoo, who are the Jury members, expressed satisfaction on the response received by the festival. “We were pleasantly surprised to receive over 150 projects (short-films and documentaries) from across 15 countries. We very carefully picked up the best entries to be screened during the festival” said Mushtaq Kak.

Kapil Mattoo, a Bollywood Producer also expressed happiness over the quality of entries received for the festival. “37 projects from 11 countries have been shortlisted. 10 projects from J&K have also been selected to be screened,” said Neeraj Badyal another jury member from Jammu. Raman Suri, the Executive body Member of State BJP extended full support to the festival.

The festival will be attended by many celebrities from Bollywood including Kashmira Shah, Ayub Khan, Ayaz Khan and Pralhad Taware. Festival Directors of Pune International Film Festival Amol Bhagat and Kashmir World Film Festival Mushtaq Ali will also attend the festival.