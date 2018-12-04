First-ever conference on Gynaecological Endoscopy concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STAtE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The concluding function of first ever conference on Gynaecological Endoscopy was held on Tuesday here at SMGS Hospital.

Earlier, the conference was inaugurated by Advisor to Governor K. Vijay Kumar. Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo was the Guest of Honour. Besides Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal Medical Colleges distinguished speakers from other parts of the country were also present.

Leading Endoscopists made presentations, besides holding workshop in advanced endoscopic surgeries.

The conference was conceptualised by Dr Ajay Wakhloo, Associate Professor and Secretary Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society under the overall guidance of Dr Indu Kaul, Head Obstetrics and Gynaecology Medical College and Dr Sudha Sharma Professor and President Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society.

Today in the concluding function, all the contributors who were instrumental in making the conference a great success were felicitated by Dr Indu Kaul, Dr Sudha Sharma and Dr Ajay Wakhloo.