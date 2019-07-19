First batch of pilgrims from Bhadarwah leave for Haj

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To perform annual Haj-e-Baitullah, a group of pilgrims, from Bhadarwah leave for Srinagar today.

A batch of 11 pilgrims, including 5 female devotees were accorded a ceremonial send off by hundreds of people, for Srinagar today morning at 8:00 am.

These pilgrims will take direct international flight from Srinagar Airport for Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)on 21st of this month, to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage.

ADC Bhadarwah, Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti, along with SP Raj Singh Gouria, and SHO Ghulam Hassan Kamal were present on the occasion to see off the mini bus carrying Hajj pilgrims for Srinagar, where from they will leave for Madina to perform Hajj-e-Baitullah.

While speaking on the occasion ADC Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti congratulated the Hajies for pious journey and prayed for their safe and secure pilgrimage. He enjoined upon the pilgrims to pray for the peace harmony and development of the District.