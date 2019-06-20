First batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims reaches China

Share Share Share 0

Pithoragarh: The first batch of 58 Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims Thursday reached the Tibet Autonomous Region of China through the Lipulekh pass.

The pilgrims crossed over into the Chinese territory through the Lipulekh pass located at 17,500 feet on way to Kailash-Mansarovar at 8.15 am, said Ashok Joshi, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the yatra.

“All the members of the batch are safe. They were found medically fit by ITBP doctors during a check-up at Gunji. The batch will return to the pass after spending seven days inside Tibet where the pilgrims will have a view (darshan) of the holy Kailash believed to be the abode of Hindu deity Shiva and bathe in the sacred Mansarovar lake,” Joshi said.

Besides the first batch, two other batches of pilgrims have also reached close to the Lipulekh pass, he said. (PTI)