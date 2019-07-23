First batch of Haj pilgrims leaves from Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: The first batch of 83 Haj pilgrims hailing from various parts of this border district left today from here. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav flagged off the group of the Haj pilgrims comprising 58 males and 25 females. The pilgrims left in mini buses to Srinagar from where they will board the flight to Jeddah. Aquaf Administrative Officer Raiz Atish briefed the pilgrims about the travel formalities. They were advised to contact district administration for all kinds of logistic support. Meanwhile, the DDC interacted with the pilgrims and wished them a successful pilgrimage. He informed that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the pilgrims on their way to holy pilgrimage. Also present on the occasion were ADDC Mohammed Rashid Choudhary, ADC Sheraz ul Haq, SSP Ramesh Angral, Dysp Mohammad Aijaz, Ex MLA Shah Mohammad Tantary, Tehsildar Haveli Naresh Kumar, Brig. Manish Gupta, Bar Association President Adv. Mohammad Zaman and Molvi Farooq Ahmed Misbhai Imam Jamia Masjid Poonch.
