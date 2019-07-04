First batch of 30 Sarpanchs leaves for exposure tour to AP, Kerala

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangail on Wednesday gave a send-off to 1st batch of 30 Sarpanchs who are going for week-long exposure tour to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala states. The tour is being organized by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

Addressing the Sarpanchs, the CEC said that it is important to strengthen Panchayati Raj System to ensure people’s participation and development at the grass root level. He said conducting such exposure tours would play a great role in capacity building of our Panchayats.

He emphasised to take maximum advantage of the field exposure tour so that Panchayats could deliver much better on the ground.

CEC stressed on the need to maintain close coordination between Councillors and Sarpanchs while implementing developmental works across the district.

He said that Hill Council and PRI are two vital governing bodies in the district and urged all to work closely with similar objective for the overall welfare of our own people.

Earlier, the District Panchayat Officer, Zakir Hussain welcoming the CEC and the Panchayat members highlighted the core objective of the exposure tour.

He said that similar exposure tours will also be conducted for remaining Panchayat members in two phases keeping in mind Panchayat’s vital role in grass root developmental process.

Assistant Commissioner, Development, Tsering Paldan in his address apprised the CEC that the department has been continuously conducting capacity building trainings and workshops to the newly elected Panchayats members of Leh district since its inception, besides disseminating information and knowledge among them about the State and Centrally sponsored schemes.

He mentioned that the 1st batch of 30 Panchayat members are being sent for field exposure tour in such States where Panchayati Raj system is well structured and organized.