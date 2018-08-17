First-aid training for Traffic Police personnel begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three days first-aid training programme for J&K Traffic Police personnel commenced here on Friday at Red Cross Bhawan.

The three-day training programme was organized by Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Regional Branch, with the guidance and support of the Divisional Commissioner, who is the Ex-officio Chairman of the Regional Branch of IRCS.

It was conducted with a view to cover all segments/sections of society to learn about the basic tit-bits of first-aid so that as and when any medical emergency arises in any nook and corner of the region, the trained first-aider gives timely first-aid immediately which decreases the mortality rate besides minimising the agony/suffering of the concerned.

Dinesh Gupta, Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society inaugurated the training and briefed the participants about what Red Cross Society is and what it does.

The training was imparted by Dr Ranbhushan Singh, Senior Anesthetist, Dr Rajinder Thappa, Senior Consultant assisted by Kanchan Devi, Sup Pharmacist.