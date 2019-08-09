Firms booked for supplying substandard Atta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) booked M/s Shalimar Flour Mills Udhampur, Trikuta Flour Mills Udhampur alongwith various other manufacturing units under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

On directions of the Division Bench of High Court to check food products manufacturing units, the Commissioner Food & Drugs Administration, Vinod Sharma constituted special teams, comprising Food Safety Officers of Jammu Division headed by Deputy Commissioner (Food Safety) for conducting checking. The teams lifted samples of PDS Atta & Wheat from manufacturing unit namely M/s Shalimar Flour Mills Udhampur, which were declared as substandard and unsafe respectively, whereas sample of PDS Atta lifted from M/s Trikuta Flour Mills Udhampur has also been declared as sub-standard due to alcoholic acidity in excess of prescribed limit under FSS Regulations 2011.

During Surprise inspection of M/S Shalimar Flour Mills, it was found that 1,823 bags of Atta for supply to consumers through PDS were lying in store in a bad condition and even the date of manufacturing was not clearly mentioned on these bags. The store was sealed for investigation after taking a sample of Atta for testing, which has been declared as sub-standard and misbranded by the Food Laboratory Jammu. “Batch number, Food License number and date of packing have not been mentioned on label as per provision laid down under the FSS Regulations,” a FDA official added.