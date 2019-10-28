Firework explosion kills five-yr-old boy in city

Kolkata: A five-year-old boy has died while lighting a firework at his residence in Haridevpur area in the southern part of the city, police said on Monday.
A locally-made “tubri” (flower pot) exploded while Adi Das was lighting it on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday night and fragments of the firework hit his neck, a senior police officer said.
“Das fell unconscious due to immense bleeding caused by the explosion. Doctors at a hospital in Behala area declared him brought dead when he was taken there,” he added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper