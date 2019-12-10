Firemen stop man from rooftop suicide attempt

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man tried to attempt suicide from atop GMC building but timely action of police and firemen prevented him from doing so.
As per the details, a man went to roof of GMC building and tried to attempt suicide. On seeing him, police tried to pacify him but to no avail. Later, fire tenders were called and fire fighters rescued him. The man has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, resident of Nagrota. On questioning, he informed that he took this step because of his wife’s illness.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper