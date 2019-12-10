Firemen stop man from rooftop suicide attempt

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man tried to attempt suicide from atop GMC building but timely action of police and firemen prevented him from doing so.

As per the details, a man went to roof of GMC building and tried to attempt suicide. On seeing him, police tried to pacify him but to no avail. Later, fire tenders were called and fire fighters rescued him. The man has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, resident of Nagrota. On questioning, he informed that he took this step because of his wife’s illness.