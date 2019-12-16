Dear Editor, Despite the frequent incidents of fire, and the loss of many innocent and precious lives, the government authorities are lax about fire safety guidelines, as are factories. Hundreds of factories and businesses are operating in high-risk situations without any security measures, which could endanger the lives of poor workers. Neha, Chandigarh.
