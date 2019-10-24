Fire safety awareness programme held in CVPPPL

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Ltd (CVPPPL), a joint venture of NHPC Ltd, JKSPDC and PTC India Ltd in association with Fire and Emergencies Services Department has organised an awareness programme on fire safety. A team of Fire and Emergency Services trained the CVPPPL staff and its contractor’s workmen on fire preventing and fire fighting techniques through a mock drill.

Vijay Kumar, Divisional Fire Officer, Gandhi Nagar spoke about the methods of preventing fire hazards and fire-fighting techniques and appreciated the fire preparedness in the CVPPPL Corporate Office.