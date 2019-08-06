Fire incident: CM Kejriwal to visit Zakir Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the cause of the deadly fire in the city’s Zakir Nagar area will be probed and that he would be visiting the spot.

Six people were killed and 10 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar here in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

“Shocked to know about the loss of lives in Zakir Nagar fire. I am inspecting the incident spot & Del govt will provide all help to affected families. Cause of fire will be probed,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter. (PTI)