Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise, none hurt

Thane: A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.
The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.
At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames, he said.
“No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained,” Kadam said. (PTI)
