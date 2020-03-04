Fire in army camp, CRPF jawan injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: CRPF jawan was injured after three structures and two vehicles were gutted in fire inside an army camp of 41 Rashtriya Rifles at Izgund, Khumriyal in Kupwara district on Tuesday evening.

As per the details, a kerosene can slipped from the hand of CRPF jawan and spilled oil caught fire from a nearby stove. In the incident, three structures, two vehicles and several oil barrels were gutted besides injuries to the CRPF jawan. Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.