Fire in army camp, CRPF jawan injured

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: CRPF jawan was injured after three structures and
two vehicles were gutted in fire inside an army camp of 41 Rashtriya Rifles at
Izgund, Khumriyal in Kupwara district on Tuesday evening.
As per the details, a kerosene can slipped from the hand of
CRPF jawan and spilled oil caught fire from a nearby stove. In the incident,
three structures, two vehicles and several oil barrels were gutted besides
injuries to the CRPF jawan. Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the
spot and doused the fire.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper