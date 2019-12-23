Fire causes extensive damage to trauma centre at Kargil District Hospital

Jammu: The trauma centre of the district hospital of Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh suffered extensive damage in a major fire on Monday morning, officials said.
However, no one was injured in the fire which started in the Eco unit on the first floor of the two-storey building in Kargil town and spread to the trauma centre nearby, they said.
The officials said the fire was spotted around 8 am and was brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services Department within an hour.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, they said, adding that police have registered a case and started an investigation.
The details of the extent of damage are awaited, they added.(PTI)
