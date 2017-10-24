Fire breaks out in New Delhi’s Kamla Market

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in the Kamla Market area here that gutted numerous shops and godowns, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
The fire department received a call later last night about the blaze and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the DFS official.
While there were no reports of casualties, nearly 50 shops and godowns were gutted, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
The fire was brought under control by 5:10 am today and cooling operations were underway, the official added. (PTI)
