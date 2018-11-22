Fire breaks out at ICAI building in central Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the third floor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India building on ITO road here on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Service said.
No casualty has been reported.
A call about the fire was received at 9.10 am. Four fire tenders and another vehicle was rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled by 9.30 am, a senior Delhi Fire Service officer said.
Stationery items and furniture were damaged, the fire officer said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (PTI)
