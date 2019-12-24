Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Narela area on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A call was received at 4.52 am after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
According to fire officials, prima facie, no one is feared to be trapped in the blaze. (PTI)
