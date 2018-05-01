Fire breaks out a Power sub-station in Reasi

Jammu: A fire broke out at the Sub Station of NHPC in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir today, disrupting electricity supply, police said.
Fire tenders were pressed to douse the fire at the NHPC sub station at Bidda in Reasi early this morning, they said.
Power supply was affected due to damage caused to electric equipment and machinery, police added. (PTI)
