Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, two feared trapped

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi’s Narela and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said on Sunday.
It is suspected that two persons are trapped inside the building and efforts are being made to search for them, the fire department officials said.
Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the shoe factory where the fire broke out comprised basement, ground and two upper floors and a call about the fire was received around 12.45 am.
Twenty-four fire tenders were rushed to the spot
which brought the blaze under control, he said. (PTI)
