Fire accident: Delhi Police registers case against factory owner

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead.
Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered.
The case has been transferred to crime branch.
The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.
