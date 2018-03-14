FIR registered over BGSBU sloganeering

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Taking cognisance of last night incident of anti-national sloganeering in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), FIR has been registered in Police Station Rajouri and investigations set in motion.

As reported by STATE TIMES, the students of university assembled in the campus late night, after performing Gaybana Nimaze Jinaza during the day, and kept chanting anti-India slogans as a mark of solidarity with slain terrorists, the university drop-out.

Some university students living in hostel along with some supporting staff raised these slogans under darkness in night hours.

Taking note of these anti-national and pro freedom sloganeering, FIR 120/2018 under Sections 153-A/120-B and 124-A RPC has been registered in Police Station Rajouri.

So far, names of six to seven students have come to fore who were involved in leading provocatively the other students and raising slogans. Besides legal action their names shall also be shared with university authorities for disciplinary action.

Similarly, police is also probing involvement of some employees of university whose names have been shared with university authorities for action.

Today senior police officers also camped near university campus to prevent any law and order problem.