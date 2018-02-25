FIR lodged after stone-pelting at Sunjwan Army Camp

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Army has lodged an FIR against unidentified miscreants for pelting stones at a military station which was recently attacked by a group of three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists here.

Six soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 others, including four soldiers, were injured in the terror attack on the Sunjwan camp. All three terrorists, who stormed the camp, were also killed in retaliatory action.

An army official said unidentified people pelted stones at the camp along the Jammu-Pathankot bypass on Saturday.

“The stone pelting was done on post number 12, which is adjacent to the area which was the suspected entry point of three terrorists,” he said. The FIR was lodged last evening, the official said. The police carried out inspections in the area from where the stone pelting was done, he added.

“Some suspects were identified by the police,” the official said, adding that the police was keeping a vigil.

A senior police officer said an investigation was underway in the case.