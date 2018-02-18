FIR aimed at damaging fair image of Indian Army

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anguished over pro-active approach towards the Indian Army, working in most inhospitable and difficult conditions in the Valley, patriotic people of Jammu are wondering the motivation behind fixing an officer to satiate the whims of political masters and a section of India bashing Kashmiri people.

The grouse is against the DGP, who the opinion makers believe, could have withstood pressure in true traditions of police charter and worked in a professional manner. That would have earned him applaud rather than the wrath which seems to be unending, given the resentment against registering FIR against Major Aditya and then hoodwinking people by withholding the information.

Senior Advocate Annuj Kapoor expressed deep concern over the statement of Director General of Police S.P Vaid claiming that no army personnel was named in the FIR registered in Shopian firing incident while the truth is that Major Aditya has been categorically mentioned in the aforesaid FIR. He said such kind of unprofessional and unethical conduct is uncalled for, especially from a person heading the State police.

“The whole episode has demoralised the morale of security force personnel, who are working round the clock to ensure safety and security of Indians”, Annuj Kapoor said, adding that unconditional withdrawal of aforesaid FIR at the earliest is the only remedial measure which State police can take to save its image and also to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining law and order along with army in the Valley.

President Bharat Swabhiman Trust District Poonch, Lakshmi Chand Shastri said, “It is always better to win over the hearts of local people because it helps security forces to work in tandem and also to gather intelligence”.

He said the situation in many parts of the Valley is different and people there are supporting separatist elements and persistently attacking security forces. “Under such circumstances, the action taken by army in Shopian incident is justified. If anyone attacks duty bound army personnel, damaging their property and posing threat to their lives, the retaliation is vindicated by all means and those opposing the same are living in fool’s paradise”, he said adding that DGP’s stand in the entire case is quite strange and highly objectionable as he initially endorsed the FIR against army and then gave wrong information to people about naming of army personnel in the FIR that too in a press conference called specially for this purpose.

He said that registration of FIR against the brave-hearts in Kashmir was the most despicable act of treachery committed by the Police Department. He demanded immediate withdrawal of FIR against army personnel.

Ram Parsad, ex-serviceman accused the DGP S.P Vaid of dancing to the tunes of politicians, saying the nationalist people of the country were soaked with the sweat of shame on seeing the police chief crossing all imaginable limits of sycophancy. “While the army was being belittled and betrayed by the present regime, the anti-nationals and stone pelters were being glorified and pampered,” he said.

Asking State Government to withdraw FIR against Major Aditya, he said soldiers open fire in self defence in a Shopian village after their convoy came under heavy stone pelting by youth and attempt was made to lynch a Junior Commissioned Officer.

Mukesh Kumar, an NGO representative expressed disappointment over incidents of stone pelting on the armed forces in Kashmir Valley and said the brave soldiers and security agencies, who are tirelessly working for the safety of civilians, deserve to be felicitated instead of being attacked with stones. “I condemn the repeated incidents of stone pelting and registering of FIRs against army and other forces, who are fighting Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Valley,” he said. “A force which discharges multiple duties without caring for its own safety should never be insulted by throwing stones, rather it should be applauded and saluted,” he said and expressed hope that State government will revoke the FIR against Major Aditya. He also expressed dismay over DGP’s stand regarding denial on the fact that Major Aditya’s name was there in the FIR registered against army in Shopian case.