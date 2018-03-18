FIR against Maj Aditya not valid without our sanction: Centre to SC

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Centre has in an application filed in the Supreme Court questioned the FIR filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against Major Aditya Kumar relating to the killing of two stone pelters in Shopian on January 27 saying it could not have been done without the prior sanction of the union of India.

“The union of India has considered the matter extensively and is of the view that there is a total bar to the institution of a legal proceeding in the present case, except with the previous sanction of the Central government. The consequence is that the registration of the FIR in question by the state police registered at police station Shopian under section 336, 307, 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code against Major Aditya Kumar is a nullity as no previous sanction was applied for or obtained by the Police prior to registration of the FIR”, said the application for directions filed on behalf of the Union of India.

“In this regard, the kind attention of this honorable court is invited to Section 7 of the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Power’s Act, 1990 which deals with protection of persons acting in good faith. According to which no prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings shall be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the central government against any person in respect of anything done or purported to have been done in exercise of the power conferred by this act”, it said.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices D Y Chandrachud and A M Khanwilkar has kept the petition filed by Major Aditya’s father Lt Col Karamveer Singh challenging the FIR for final disposal on April 24.

The Centre also cited an earlier notification of J & K home department itself which stated that when the state is in such a disturbed condition the use of Armed Forces in the aid of civil power is necessary to prevent terror activities against the citizens.