Fine tune talent, make big mark in sports: Slathia

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Former Minister and National Conference State Secretary Surjeet Singh Slathia on Thursday exhorted youth to fine-tune their capabilities and make mark in national and international sports events.

“We don’t lack talent, as our youngsters are second to none and provided opportunities, coaching and avenues the day is not far when they will be wearing blues and making Jammu and Kashmir proud”, Slathia said at the prize giving ceremony at the conclusion of Baba Hasal Devji Tournament, held at Gurah Slathia in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency on the theme ‘Say no to drugs, yes to sports’.

The former Minister said the holding of such cricket tournaments will help in identifying talent, so as to polish and prepare them for bigger events. He complimented the organisers for taking a lead in setting a trend for others to emulate. He said youth energies had to be channelized in proper direction and sports is the arena that can help in their overall development.

He appreciated the theme of the tournament and said a massive campaign is needed against menace of drugs.

Slathia appreciated the enthusiasm among the budding cricketers and said that over month long competitions will place them in good stead to face the competitive world with vigour and confidence.

He wished success to the participants, saying though just one team will make it to the top yet this should not be end of the game.

“In sports there is always other time”, he said and hoped that emulating this spirit the players will do their best and play with commitment.

In the under-14 women finals, Gurah Warrior scored 61 runs and defeated Gurah Fighters by five runs. Neemami Slathia was declared Player of the Match and Kashish Slathia as Player of the Series.

In under 16 boys segment, Gurah Mandi scored 59 runs and defeated Andrar Mandi Cricket Club by 11 runs.

The organisers Pankaj Slathia, Noni Slathia, Ballu Slathia, Jaggu Slathia and Pintu Slathia introduced the teams to the Chief Guest Surjeet Singh Slathia and spelled out broad contours of holding such an event to give boost to sports in the area.

Jatinder Singh, Sarpanch was also present on the occasion.