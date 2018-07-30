Find your true self through meditation

Share Share 0 Share 0

There is a timeless way to recapture connection to our true Self: the practice of meditation, which allows us to experience our own source. With this experience, we realise that we are not the patterns and eddies of desire and memory that flow and swirl in our consciousness. Although these patterns are the field of our manifestation, we are, in fact, not these swirling fluctuations of thought. We are the thinker behind the thought, the observer behind the observation, the flow of attention, the flow of awareness, the unbounded ocean of consciousness.

We spontaneously realise that we have choices, and that we can exercise these choices, not through some sheer willpower but spontaneously. Through meditation, we gradually bring harmony, laughter, and love back into our soul and, in the process, rediscover our unconditioned Self, which can never really be lost.

By gently washing away the stress, tension, fear, and confusion that often accompany one who is at the crossroads, we can regain our connection to a calmer, more peaceful life. And from that moment on, a life filled with joy, harmony, balance, and peace is ours for the asking.

We are all engaged in a continuous internal dialogue in which the meaning and emotional associations of one thought trigger the next, usually without our being consciously aware of the process. Buddhist psychology describes this process as Samskara, which can be seen as grooves in the mind that makes flow thoughts in the same direction. Our personal Samskaras are created from the memories of our past and can force us to react in the same limited way, over and over again. Most people build up their identity on the basis of Samskara without even realising they are doing this.

In meditation, we disrupt the unconscious progression of thoughts and emotions by focusing on a new object of attention, whether that is a Mantra, our breath, or an image.

Meditation is one of the best ways to loosen the grip of sticky emotions and connect to our true Self, which isn’t limited, angry, or fearful, but is infinite, pure consciousness. Meditation brings us home to the peace of present-moment awareness and gives us an experience of profound relaxation that dissolves fatigue and long-standing stresses and – as countless studies have shown – promotes both physical and emotional healing. The benefits of meditation include: lowered blood pressure and hypertension slower heart rate decreases cholesterol levels, reduced production of “stress hormones,” including cortisol and adrenaline, more efficient oxygen use by the body, increased production of the anti-aging hormone DHEA, improved immune function.