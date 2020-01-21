Find a better alternative

Swapna Majumdar

A proposal by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, to render all underage marriages void, has raised the hackles of women’s groups, child rights activists, community-based organisations and legal and development researchers. They contend that this move would not benefit underage girls and do more harm than good.

At present, under the PCMA, though all underage marriages are voidable, they are treated as valid. This means that while such marriages can be prevented with the help of this Act, they are considered valid once they take place. It (the marriage) can, however, be nullified by the underage girl. On the other hand, if amended, the PCMA will no longer recognise the marital status of underage girls or their matrimonial rights as it does now. It will also take away their right to decide whether or not they want to continue with the marriage or nullify it.

Then, how will this amendment empower girls? Why is the Government pushing for it when Karnataka has already tried this and not succeeded in deterring the incidence of underage marriages? In 2016, the Karnataka Government declared all underage marriages as legally void (as compared to such marriages being voidable if the underage girl so wants under the Central legislation). In such legally void underage marriages, while the girl continues to stay at her matrimonial home despite no legal recognition of her marriage, she has no access to inheritance and marital rights.

Experts say that making the marriage void impacts the girl negatively as she will continue to be vulnerable until such time the couple marries again on reaching adulthood. Only then will their alliance be considered legally valid and the girl become eligible to avail social welfare benefits. Consultations on whether or not this amendment was needed were held recently by the Partners in Law in Development (PLD), a legal resource group. Over 25 NGOs working on the issue shared experiences of the circumstances in which girls were forced into underage marriages and how the law worked on the ground when they sought help either to prevent or nullify them from duty-bearers or community workers.

The inability of the law to protect the community or NGO workers when they intervened to help these girls was also discussed, just as it failed to help Bhanwari Devi, a Government worker employed to stop child marriages in Rajasthan. She was sexually assaulted to punish her for intervening in the marriage of an infant girl from a dominant caste. It has been over 25 years but her case is yet to come to any conclusion and the perpetrators are yet to be punished. Therefore, in such a scenario, greater focus on eliminating root causes of such marriages, addressing existing patriarchal attitudes and investing on empowering girls and their families could be a better way to end child marriage. As early marriage is often not a choice, there was an urgent need to tackle poor education, taboos around adolescent sexuality and the lack of employment opportunities, all of which combine to make marriage compulsory for girls according to Madhu Mehra of PLD.

A study by PLD on how PCMA has been used over nine years shows that the law had been largely used with criminal laws by parents of girls to target marriages without their consent. It found that PCMA cases filed by the parents of the girl, essentially to counter elopements were far greater that those by Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPO) against forced marriages.

In such cases, parents used the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) in conjunction with PCMA to prosecute boys in consensual relations and runaway marriages. Under POCSO, the age of sexual consent is 18, the same as the minimum age of marriage. This makes POCSO a powerful legal tool to punish the boys in a sexual relationship with the adolescent girls even if it is consensual.

In fact, romantic cases in which the girl admitted to a consensual relationship with the accused boy constituted a high percentage of cases under POCSO. A study by the Centre for Child and the Law in Bengaluru’s National Law University of India found that of the 2,788 POCSO cases in the five States studied, Delhi topped the list with 23 per cent of them being romantic cases followed by Karnataka (21.8 per cent in just three districts), Andhra Pradesh (21.2 per cent), Maharashtra (20.5 per cent) and Assam (15.6 per cent).

In Mumbai too, it was no different. Aarambh India, a portal dedicated to protection of children from sexual offences, worked on 260 cases jointly with Prerana, a not-for-profit working on child protection and the international ‘Break the Silence’ campaign of the Hong Kong-based ADM Capital Foundation. They found that about 25 per cent were involved in consensual sexual relationships, of which a large number were between the age group of 16-18 years.