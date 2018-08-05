Financial literacy-cum-awareness camp held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Jammu conducted ‘Field Level Financial Literacy Event’ for the officers and Jawans of ITBP at its Sector Headquarters, Leh, Ladakh on Sunday.

The event was presided over by J.P Yadav, DIG ITBP Ladakh Sector which was also attended by Thomas Mathew, Regional Director for Jammu and Kashmir, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu; A.K Mattu, General Manager, RBI, Jammu, Mohinder Bassan, Regional Manager, SBI and a large gathering of Officers and Jawans from various battalions of ITBP.

Extending a warm welcome to the brave Jawans and officers, Mattu explained the background of these outreach activities focussing Financial Literacy by RBI. He gave a brief outline of the flow of the programme and requested all the participants to take advantage of the information being provided in the programme.

Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, RBI in his initial remarks stated that the literacy efforts of the RBI and Government held promise for creating an overall atmosphere about appropriate use of banking services and products, safe digital transactions and the need to stay away from the lure of fake and fictitious lottery/cheap money transfer offers.

In his opening remarks, J.P Yadav, DIG, ITBP thanked RBI for choosing their establishment for such an informative and content rich event and hoped that these events will help their personnel seek appropriate remedies / redressal to their difficulties.

Various functions of RBI as banker to banks, banker to government, monetary authority, custodian of forex reserves of the nation, banking ombudsman scheme, acceptance of deposits by unincorporated bodies, e-KYC, Know Your Liability, etc. and other topics were covered in a presentation by Anil Reshi, Manager, RBI, Jammu.

Later a financial literacy quiz was organized for the participants which saw active involvement of the participants.

Prizes were also given away to the winners by Baljinder Singh, Commandant, Sector Headquarters, Thomas Mathew and A.K Mattu.

The entire proceedings were summed up by Ravi Kant Gautam, in his concluding remarks and vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Financial Literacy and Credit Counseling Camps were organised across length & breadth of district budgam during the month of July 2018 under the aegis of Lead District Office Budgam headed by Lead District Manager Ajaz Ahmad along with FLCC Budgam, Zaffar Ahmad Makhdoomi and team.

Main thrust was given to the remote and unbanked villages of the district where the people were educated about different employment generation schemes of banks to improve the financial conditions of the financially downtrodden people of the district. Special emphasis was laid on unemployed youth who were apprised about the government sponsored schemes and bank specific schemes to get themselves self-employed and generate sustained income for themselves.