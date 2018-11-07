Finance Deptt announces schedule for Budget discussions

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Discussions on Budget Proposals for Revenue and Capital Expenditure for Revised Estimates 2018-19 and Budget Estimates 2019-20 shall begin here on November 19, 2018.

According to a communication issued by the Director Budget, Imtiyaz Ahmad, the Administrative Departments have been asked to furnish budget proposals to the Finance Department both in soft and hard form by November 20, 2018.

Action Taken Report on Budget announcements and complete details regarding Establishment Budget have also to be provided to the Finance Department by November 20, it said.

According to the communication, the discussions on the Budget proposals of Kashmir-based Heads of the Departments shall be held through video-conferencing while the Administrative Secretaries and the Jammu-based Heads of the Departments shall join the discussions on scheduled date and time in the Committee Room 1st Floor, Civil Secretariat Jammu.

As per the schedule announced by the Finance Department, the Budget discussions of Resource Mobilization (CCT/EC/ Resource Section) shall be held on Nov 19 at 3:00 PM; Agriculture Production, Horticulture and allied corporations on Nov 26 at 2:30 PM; Cooperative on Nov 26 at 5:00 PM; Animal & Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries on Nov 27 at 2:30 PM; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department on Nov 28 at 2:30 PM; Forest, Ecology and Environment, ARI and Trainings and Stationary on Nov 29 at 2:30 PM; Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction on Nov 30 at 2:30 PM; Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Dec 3 at 2:30 PM; General Administration Department on Dec 4 at 2:30 PM; Industries and Commerce on Dec 6 at 2:30 PM; Home Department on Dec 7 at 2:30 PM; PWD on Dec 10 at 2:30 PM; Irrigation and Flood Control and PHE Department on Dec 11 at 2:30 PM; Power Development Department on Dec 12 at 2:30 PM; Health and Medical Education on Dec 13 at 2:30 PM; Housing and Urban Development Department Dec 14 at 2:30 PM; School Education, Youth Services and Sports, Technical Education Department on Dec 17 at 2:30 PM; Higher Education on Dec 18 at 2:30 PM; Tourism and Culture Department on Dec 19 at 2:30 PM; Social Welfare Department and allied Corporations and Tribal Affairs Department on Dec 20 at 2:30 PM; Consumer Affairs &Public Distribution Department on Dec 21 at 2:30 PM; Transport and allied Corporations on Dec 24 at 2:30 PM and Science and Technology on same day at 4:30 PM; Planning Development &Monitoring, Hospitality and Protocol, Estates, Ladakh Affairs on Dec 26 at 2:30 PM, Information Department on same day at 5 pm;and Finance and allied Corporations on Dec 27 at 2:30 PM and Labour and Employment on same day at 4:000 PM.