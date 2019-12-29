Finals position cleared in Sub Junior boys, Junior girls sections

District Udhampur Open Table Tennis Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Finals position were cleared in Sub Junior boys and Junior Girls section of the ongoing District Open Table Tennis Championship being organised by District Table Tennis Association Udhampur in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of J&K Table Tennis Association at Indoor Sports Hall, Subash Stadium, here.

Sourav Sharma shall meet Madhav Sharma in the Sub Junior boys final while Palak to face Sonali Rajput Junior Girls final.

Earlier in Sub Junior boys semifinals, Sourav Sharma beat Varun Bhardwaj by 3-1 and Madhav Sharma beat Prince Gupta by 3-2 while Palak beat Suyesha by 3-1 and Sonali Rajput beat Gungun by 3-2 in Junior girls semifinal matches played on Sunday.

Other results

Junior Boys: Prince beat Harshit by 3-2 in first semifinal.

Senior Girls: Siya beat Radhika by 3-2 in first semifinal; Pratiba beat Sonali Rajput by 3-1.

Senior Boys (Quarter Finals): Yogeshwar Beat Manik Sharma by 3-2; and Rohit Gupta beat Kanhaiya by 3-1.

Today’s matches were witnessed by Vinod Kumar Baru (President), Tarun (General Secretary), Prikshit Khajuria (Treasurer), Ankit Sharma (Joint Secretary), Akash Sharma (Organising Secretary), Sunny Sharma (Vice President) on the District Association.

Matches were officiated by Maninder Singh, Varun Gupta, Sourav Sharma and Vipin.