Finally the buck must stop here!

Dear Editor,

All said and done Article 370 and 35A now belongs to none, as was the cause of near permanent turmoil in J&K State in general and Kashmir in particular. Its inexplicable why few tardy elements continue to take antagonistic stand to the much awaited move. On unraveling of facts, that suggest J&K as of now is suffering from the malice of unemployment, lower growth rates, very low share in National GDP and many more. Unemployment rate is approximately at staggering 21 per cent as reported by CIME (private organization), at juxtaposition privatized and liberalized state like Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nahu, Uttrakhand have unemployment rate below 1 per cent, 1.5 per cent, 2.5 percent, 3.3 per cent respectively. Moreover, J&K growth rate is at one of the last spots. GDP share of J&K is merely 0.83 per cent in contrast to Maharashtra’s share at 14.6 per cent. Humorously now Pakistan claims to support Kashmir its own GDP less than that Maharashtra’s alone.

Paradoxically, J&K is amongst the showstopper in few aspects like corruption, imposition of presidents rule, unruly mob and fractured economy. Consequently, one can easily find where one is more employable. Where one can have better life chances? Or where the Heaven is exactly located! Except taking direct responsibility of the region (by creating it union’s territory) (U.T) on its shoulders, no other options seems to fructify to union and it deserves kudos for the same.

Simply put, high unemployment’s rates, low growth rate could be countered by providing opportunities, planning, skilling, quality education (RTE not applicable), allowing and creating way in for large conglomerates and not throwing few pennies to innocent faultless stone pellters for unjustifiable cause as a means of livelihood! Rationlity in bureaucracy is the need of hour not ‘special

status’ as a dole, where local politicians have consistently

propagated the mythical idea of special state and special

status but not providing for even average pace of growth and development.

And if it’s about “culture abomination” then it’s a legitimate thought but why insecurity? For instance Rajasthan’s ethnicity has enshrined and Israel, although is surrounded by foes in highly risk zone, yet has shined. Above All India is popular throughout for its unity in diverse culture and not insecurity.

Shubham Khajuria,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.