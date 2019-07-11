Final seniority list of 68 members of Gazetted Service released

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday released final seniority list of 68 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service -I (Under Secretaries Cadre).

“A seniority list of members of the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I (Under Secretaries cadre), as it stood on January 1, 2015, was issued vide Government Order No. 66-GAD of 2015 dated January 19, 2015 and after the issuance of the aforesaid seniority list, some members of the service have been appointed to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, some have retired after attaining the age of superannuation, while some Section Officers have been promoted as Under Secretaries, on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission / Departmental Promotion Committee,” reads the GAD order.

“This has necessitated issuance of an updated seniority list of the members of the service and whereas, the issue of seniority list of the Members of the service has been examined in consultation with the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs,” it stated and added, “The Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, vide U.O. No. LD (Opn)2019/66-GAD dated June 13, 2019 has advised to update the final seniority list, instead of repeatedly issuing tentative seniority lists one after another and now, therefore, an updated seniority list of the officers / members of the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service – I (Under Secretaries Cadre), as it stood on January 1, 2019 is hereby circulated among all the officers/ members of the service for their information. Any officer aggrieved with his position in the seniority may file a review petition within 15 days from the date of the issue of the seniority list. The date of birth recorded in the seniority list shall be subject to further verification from the DOB/Service Book of the officers.”

The members of the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service -I (Under Secretaries Cadre) include Raj Kumar Misri, Syed Nazir Ahmad, Rita Koul, Muneera Akhtar, Feroz Ahmad Mir, Bilal Ahmad Najar, Javid Ahmad Reshi, Umesh Sharma, Mohammed Yaqub Malik, Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, Asifa Jan, Iftikhar Rasool Hamdani, Arun Kumar Bajaj, Naseema Akhter, Mohammad Yaseen Baqal, Nissar Ahmad, Syed Nasir Ahmed, Gurdeep Kour, Firdous Hussain, Romesh Kumar Giri, Mohammad Maqbool, Mohammad Amin Shah, Navidita Munshi, Farooq Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Shafi Bhat, Ghulam Dastgir Alam, Shubi Tabasum, Lalief Ahmed, Anjali Fotedar, Agya Anand, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Qadir Hussain, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Hakim Riyaz-ul-Haq, Kiran Raina, Rameshwar Kumar, Jyoti Raina, Fahmeeda Jan, Manzoor Ahmad Parray, Mohammed Ayub Dar, Phoola Raina, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, Amrik Singh, Bansi Lal Sharma, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Sanjay Pandita, Sushil Kumar Mattoo, Manoj Kumar, Veena Saraf, Farooq Ahmed Wani, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Braham Raj, Rajinder Singh, Arifa Ashraf, Mohammed Iqbal Lone, Surjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Mohammed Shafi Lone, Shabir Ahmed Baba, Surjeet Singh, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Mohammed Amin Shah-II, Rehmat Ullah, Ghulam Rasool Mir, Muni Lal, Manzoor Ahmed Jan and Harjinder Singh.