Fin Comm Finance nominated as ALCCC Member

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Financial Commissioner (Finance) has been nominated as Member in Apex Level Census Coordination Committee (ALCCC). “Financial Commissioner, Finance Department shall be a Member of Apex Level Census Coordination Committee constituted vide Government Order No.986-GAD of 2019 dated September 4, 2019, for successful conduct and timely completion of Decennial Population Census, 2021,” reads the order issued by G.L Sharma, Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department.
