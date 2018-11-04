FIM IARS concludes at JU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Statistics, University of Jammu, on Sunday organised 27th International Conference of Forum for Indisciplinary Mathematics (FIM) in conjunction with third Convention of IARS on Interdisciplinary Mathematics, Statistics and Computational Techniques from November 2 to 4.

Organisers received around 200 abstracts from different parts of the world.

The 160 delegates from different parts of the country and abroad attended the conference and participated in various technical and academic sessions.

The valedictory function of the conference was held on Sunday in which Prof Keshav Sharma, Dean Academic Affairs was the Chief Guest. He congratulated the organisers of the conference for successful organisation of the conference and as well as initiating series of events during the Golden Jubilee Year of Establishment of the University of Jammu.

Prof Pawan Kumar, Convener of the Conference read the conference report about various sessions held and summary deliberations made in plenary sessions.

He promised that the Department of Statistics will keep this momentum of development in motion.

During the function, the R S Varma Best Paper Award for Ph.D was announced by Dr. Parmil Kumar, Organising Secretary of the Conference.

Bhagwati Devi, Research Scholar of Dept of Statistics, University of Jammu bagged the award which consists of certificate and cash prize of Rs. 25000. She was also awarded DST INSPIRE Fellowship by Government of India for pursuing Ph.D.

Ankita Sharma, Research Scholar of Dept of Statistics was adjudged as the first runner-up of the award while Aditi Chaturvedi of Dept of Statistics, B B S A University, Lucknow was adjudged as the second runner-up.

Prof D.S Hooda, Dr. F.C Kennedy, Prof S.C Malik and Prof Keshav Sharma presented the awards and certificates to the winners.

At the end of inaugural function, Dr Vijay Kumar Shivgotra, Joint Secretary of the conference presented the vote of thanks.

Prof J.P.S Joorel, Prof Rahul Gupta, Former Dean Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, Prof D.S Hooda, Ex Pro-VC, Kurukshetra University Shrikant, Former Director, Joint Cipher Bureau, Prof Ajit Chaturvedi, Prof P.V Subrhamaniam, IIT Chennai, Prof Tariq Raja, Dr Bilal Ahmed Bhat, Prof Anwar Hasan, Prof Tariq Raja and Prof K.S Charak were also present.