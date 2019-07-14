Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), which operates the Filmcity here, earned Rs 7.55 crore from visitors as entry fee and Rs 9.29 lakh fine from trespassers in last five years, according to official figures.

Built in 1977 by the Maharashtra government, the Filmcity, officially called the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, is an integrated studio complex having around 42 outdoor shooting locations.

From April 2014 to May 2019, over 2.93 lakh people visited the sprawling 520 acre premises, located at Aarey Colony in Goregaon, enabling MFSCDCL to earn Rs 7.55 crore, as per the data provided by the corporation to PTI.

The Indian nationals have to pay Rs 600, foreigners-Rs 3,000 and students-Rs 350 to visit the state-run facility.

Besides, the corporation charges Rs 750 per individual for trespassing and collected Rs 9.29 lakh as this fine between April 2014 and June 2019.

The data also showed that the number of visitors per month increased in last few years.

An average 2,000 people visited the Filmcity per month in 2014-15, 4,269 per month in 2015-16 and 8,775 people toured the facility every month from January to May this year.

Filmcity’s vice president Amarjeet Mishra said the facility will attain a world-class status once its makeover plan, with a proposed budget of Rs 2,600 crore, gets implemented.

“The corporation floated a global tender in July 2018 for its makeover. But, so far no bidders have turned up. We are sorting out hindrances in the bidding process and are hopeful of turning this facility into a premium tourist spot,” he said.

The makeover plan includes setting more indoor studios and outdoor locations, a museum, theme parks, better post- production facilities, food courts, hotels and an amphitheater, among other things, he added. (PTI)