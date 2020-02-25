Film Producer Nadiadwala, DG EDII meet Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Tuesday. Dr Shukla briefed the Lt Governor about the efforts being made by the EDII, an autonomous and not-for-profit institute, for taking entrepreneurship to a large number of schools, colleges, science and technology institutions and management schools in several states by including entrepreneurship inputs in their curricula. The Lt Governor stressed on high importance for taking concerted measures for fostering and developing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) into growth-oriented enterprises through entrepreneurship education, training and research. A renowned Film Producer , Firoz Nadiadwala also met the Lt Governor and discussed about the various aspects and feasibility of developing Jammu and Kashmir as one of the prime choices of film shooting destination for filmmakers.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government of Jammu & Kashmir is making the best possible efforts towards achieving the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT.

Film Production is one of the priority sectors identified for Global Investors’ Summit coming up in the month of May, he said, adding that the breathtaking locales of J&K, a large number of religious and heritage sites, dense forests, waterfalls and a long and cherished tradition of film shooting make the UT an attractive site for film shooting and its development.

Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, ex-Executive Director, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) discussed with the Lt Governor various issues for promoting sustainable development of habitat to cater to the growing needs of housing and infrastructure in the coming years with a special focus on the needs for the economically weaker sections.