Film Director duped artists, people by swindling money

JAMMU: In a sensational disclosure about money swindling and casting couch by Director of film ‘Shadi ke Patase’, Shahid Kazmi, various Bollywood film directors and Directors of Photography (DoP) on Thursday charged Kazmi for blackmailing Jammu based artists by trapping them in his ‘dirty filming’.

Briefing media persons here, Naqaash Chittewani and Harpal Jamahrai, film directors from Punjab alleged that Kazmi and his people take money for giving roles to artists and also used them through various means.

“Kazmi and his team traps young artists and later dupe them of their money. They owe me Rs 8.5 lakh, the bounced cheque of which is with me for the last two years,” alleged Chittewani.

Harpal Jamahrai also produced an audio recording of a telephonic conversation held between him and Mushtaq Ali, a close associate and producer of Shahid Kazmi before media persons in which Kazmi saying about the ‘filthy game plan’ to bait Jammu boys and girls into trap. The conversation was for release of Burhan Wani vs AFSPA movie which Kazmi intended to do with local Jammu artists, he said.

Adhi Jamwal, a victim of Shahid Kazmi production team of Burhan Wani vs AFSPA also leveled allegation of ‘casting couch’ against the director to trap local Jammu artists.

Malik Masood, another victim, who was duped of lakhs of rupees and has filed an application with Crime Branch against Kazmi, alleged that he is receiving threat messages from one of his actors Arjun Manhas asking him to withdraw the complaint.