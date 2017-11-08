Fill vacant posts of Inspector Panchayat-II: VLWA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Village Level Workers Association (VLWA) expressed resentment against the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Abdul Haq Khan for not filling up the vacant posts of Inspector Panchayat-ll on OPG basis. State President of the Association, Anurudh Singh flanked by Provincial President, Dr Sunil Sharma said that despite the assurance of Rural Development Minister 42 vacant posts of Inspector Panchayat-ll on OPG basis were not fulfilled till date. The protesting Anganwari workers requested the Finance Department for approval of creation of Inspector Panchayat posts in newly created 177 CD blocks before Panchayati elections.

Pankaj Rajput, Pardeep Bakshi, Jagdish Singh, Ajit Singh, Madan Mohan Sharma, Rakesh Thappa, Dutta Ram, Yash Pal, Nardev Singh, Madan Lal, Puran Chand, Joginder Sharma and Ramesh Chander were also present.