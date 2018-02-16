Fill vacant posts of doctors and paramedics: CVDA

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: The Chenab Valley Doctors Association (CVDA) has expressed great concern about the growing unemployment of professionally qualified medical youth of Jammu & Kashmir and urged the State Govt should explore all possible avenues to filled up all the vacant posts of Medicos and Paramedics in Health Department.

Addressing the media persons at Doda, President CVDA Dr Hamid Parray has expresses serious concern over the increasing number of unemployment rate of Doctors and Paramedics in J&K which is higher growing rate of unemployment in health sector than other states of the country. Dr Parray briefed the media that, as per medical education record, J&K produces 500 MBBS, 200 ISM, 200 BDS and 1600 Paranedics every year and in addition to it, more than 600 students of J&K obtained their medical degrees like MBBD, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS etc from other states and abroad as well.

Dr Parray underlined some facts that due to non availability of govt jobs, thousands of medical trained doctors and paramedics have been forced to serve other states and country in terms of health care is concerned as 2100 BDS, 1301 MBBS, 1679 ISM and 6500 trained Paramedics are still jobless in our state.

President Doda District Unit of CVDA, Dr Shabir Hussain Parigaroo also spoke on the occasion and briefed the media that increasing number of unemployment among Medicos and Paramedics is a serious issue, adding that to overcome this problem and to improve the health sector more, the State Govt must have to adopt fast track recruitment policy on the pattern of Rehbar e Khel pattern as sofar 4325 posts under different categories are lying vacant in health deparment from last many years where as not a single post has been filled through JKPSC for BUMS and BDS Doctors since 2008 which is totally unjustice with the trained medical youth of J&K due to which their career is getting spoiled. The CVDA castigates the State Govt for their non seriousness towards this grave issue which needs immediate attention from Chief Minister and Health Minister, so as to improve the health sectors like upgradation of health institutions, creation of new health institutions with posting of new staff posts.

Meanwhile, the CVDA also raised the issue of National Health Mission Employees and urged upon the State Govt to frame a comprehensive job policy for them so that their future may be secured as most of the NHM Employees have already crossed the age of upper limit. The CVDA has made an appeal to Chief Minister and Honble Minister to look into these issues on priority so as to redressed all these grievanves well in time. Those present in the press conference were Dr Pardeep Kumar and Dr Meenakshi Parihar. Important to mention here that, as per recent survey by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy and Bombay Stock Exchange, the J&K had the highest unemployment rate at 12.13 percent in India in 2017.